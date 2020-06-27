7126 N 19th ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available 08/01/19 3BR, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 16109



~~~Pls call Sean of Position Realty at 480 213 5251 for showing ~~~

Quartz kitchen countertop, new floorings, newly painted, new carpet. Amenities include pool, tennis court, washer/dryer hook-up in unit and laundry in the premises.

Rent includes utilities: gas heat/central ac, water and trash.

5-7 min walk to Lightrail station Glendale ave/19th ave. 12 month lease. No pets please.

Please call to Property Mgr. to schedule viewing: 480 213-5251

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/16109p

No Dogs Allowed



