Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

7126 N 19th ave

7126 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7126 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 3BR, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 16109

~~~Pls call Sean of Position Realty at 480 213 5251 for showing ~~~
Quartz kitchen countertop, new floorings, newly painted, new carpet. Amenities include pool, tennis court, washer/dryer hook-up in unit and laundry in the premises.
Rent includes utilities: gas heat/central ac, water and trash.
5-7 min walk to Lightrail station Glendale ave/19th ave. 12 month lease. No pets please.
Please call to Property Mgr. to schedule viewing: 480 213-5251
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/16109p
Property Id 16109

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5026874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

