7126 N 19th ave

Available 08/01/19 3BR, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 16109
~~~Pls call Sean of Position Realty at 480 213 5251 for showing ~~~
Quartz kitchen countertop, new floorings, newly painted, new carpet. Amenities include pool, tennis court, washer/dryer hook-up in unit and laundry in the premises.
Rent includes utilities: gas heat/central ac, water and trash.
5-7 min walk to Lightrail station Glendale ave/19th ave. 12 month lease. No pets please.
Please call to Property Mgr. to schedule viewing: 480 213-5251
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/16109p
No Dogs Allowed
