7123 W Irwin Ave Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Laveen Farms - This beautiful home is HUGE! Over 3,500 sq ft! Blinds and Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, full bath and bedroom downstairs, Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. This one won't last long!



Available for move in: April 1st, 2019



Rent: $1800



Call or Text Alex @ 480-815-9313



