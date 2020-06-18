All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7120 N Kierland Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

7120 N Kierland Boulevard

7120 Kierland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Kierland Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
coffee bar
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Available March 1st, furnished or unfurnished. This is a 3 bed/2 bath corner unit located on the 5th floor, facing west and north, with amazing golf course and mountain views! You are within walking distance to everything Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter have to offer! The community amenities are endless including a workout facility, spa, sauna, steam room, basketball & squash court, common area party room, coffee bar and a rooftop pool with the best views in Scottsdale! Owner pays HOA, water, gas, waste, basic cable & internet. This is upscale living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have any available units?
7120 N Kierland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have?
Some of 7120 N Kierland Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 N Kierland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7120 N Kierland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 N Kierland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 N Kierland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 N Kierland Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
