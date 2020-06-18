7120 N Kierland Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym pool hot tub internet access sauna

Available March 1st, furnished or unfurnished. This is a 3 bed/2 bath corner unit located on the 5th floor, facing west and north, with amazing golf course and mountain views! You are within walking distance to everything Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter have to offer! The community amenities are endless including a workout facility, spa, sauna, steam room, basketball & squash court, common area party room, coffee bar and a rooftop pool with the best views in Scottsdale! Owner pays HOA, water, gas, waste, basic cable & internet. This is upscale living at its finest!