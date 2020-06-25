All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

7103 W Saint Catherine Ave

7103 West St Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7103 West St Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled, Gorgeous 4 Bed Home near Park, School - Gorgeous and Charming !! 4 bed home with large backyard in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Stainless Steel Appliances. New Paint, New Carpet. Both bathrooms upgraded with exquisite Tile surround and plumbing fixtures. Big Loft. Well Managed and beautiful master planned HOA community with tree lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!

(RLNE3775152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have any available units?
7103 W Saint Catherine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have?
Some of 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7103 W Saint Catherine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave offers parking.
Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7103 W Saint Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
