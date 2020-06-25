7103 W Saint Catherine Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel basketball court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully remodeled, Gorgeous 4 Bed Home near Park, School - Gorgeous and Charming !! 4 bed home with large backyard in the Laveen Farms subdivision. Great Layout!! The property offers 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage. Large Living Room with Open Kitchen with island overlooking the large family room. Stainless Steel Appliances. New Paint, New Carpet. Both bathrooms upgraded with exquisite Tile surround and plumbing fixtures. Big Loft. Well Managed and beautiful master planned HOA community with tree lined streets, wide sidewalks, fishing pond/lake, splash pad, basketball courts, huge park and elementary school. Ready for move in!! MUST SEE !!



