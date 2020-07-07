7042 North 28th Avenue

Amenities
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM
Click to see if you qualify,
http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with easy access to I-17. Updated kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Master features walk in closet. Lots of storage in the garage. Nice covered patio in the backyard. Tile and carpet throughout.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1395
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$300 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner! Plus $50 per pet rent per owner request
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.