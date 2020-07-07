7042 North 28th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with easy access to I-17. Updated kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Master features walk in closet. Lots of storage in the garage. Nice covered patio in the backyard. Tile and carpet throughout.



Refundable Security Deposit: $1395

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350

Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$300 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner! Plus $50 per pet rent per owner request

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.3%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

