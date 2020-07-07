All apartments in Phoenix
7042 North 28th Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

7042 North 28th Avenue

7042 North 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7042 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with easy access to I-17. Updated kitchen with black appliances and granite countertops. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Master features walk in closet. Lots of storage in the garage. Nice covered patio in the backyard. Tile and carpet throughout.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1395
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $350
Non-refundable Pet Deposit:$300 All Pets Must Be Approved By the Owner! Plus $50 per pet rent per owner request
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.3%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7042 North 28th Avenue have any available units?
7042 North 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7042 North 28th Avenue have?
Some of 7042 North 28th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7042 North 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7042 North 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7042 North 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7042 North 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7042 North 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7042 North 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7042 North 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7042 North 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7042 North 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7042 North 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7042 North 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7042 North 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7042 North 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7042 North 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

