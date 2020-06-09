7009 W FREMONT Road

Amenities

Semi Custom home in Equestrian Estates. Model sharp with over 100k in upgrades. 40,660 sf lot that has outrageous mountain views! Dream courtyard entry w/fireplace, Gourmet kitchen features gas stovetop, double oven, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinet, breakfast room butler's pantry. HUGE loft with walk out patio overlooking courtyard. Downstairs SPACIOUS master bedroom granite counters-deep garden tub,tumble marble shower with huge walk in closet. Travertine flooring, upgraded carpet, , Jack and Jill bath, SS wiring! Living room, Family room & A private den. Community has A+ elementary school, park, lake (catch and release fishing), walking paths, tot lots, splash park all inside the community! RO. Water for landscaping is irrigated and not part of water bill! This property is also listed for sale. Please call with any questions.