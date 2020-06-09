All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

7009 W FREMONT Road

7009 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

7009 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Semi Custom home in Equestrian Estates. Model sharp with over 100k in upgrades. 40,660 sf lot that has outrageous mountain views! Dream courtyard entry w/fireplace, Gourmet kitchen features gas stovetop, double oven, granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinet, breakfast room butler's pantry. HUGE loft with walk out patio overlooking courtyard. Downstairs SPACIOUS master bedroom granite counters-deep garden tub,tumble marble shower with huge walk in closet. Travertine flooring, upgraded carpet, , Jack and Jill bath, SS wiring! Living room, Family room & A private den. Community has A+ elementary school, park, lake (catch and release fishing), walking paths, tot lots, splash park all inside the community! RO. Water for landscaping is irrigated and not part of water bill! This property is also listed for sale. Please call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 W FREMONT Road have any available units?
7009 W FREMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 W FREMONT Road have?
Some of 7009 W FREMONT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 W FREMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
7009 W FREMONT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 W FREMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 7009 W FREMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7009 W FREMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 7009 W FREMONT Road offers parking.
Does 7009 W FREMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 W FREMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 W FREMONT Road have a pool?
No, 7009 W FREMONT Road does not have a pool.
Does 7009 W FREMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 7009 W FREMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 W FREMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 W FREMONT Road has units with dishwashers.
