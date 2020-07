Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7004 S 58th Ave Available 11/18/19 3 BEDROOM WITH POOL IN GATED COMMUNITY - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOV 18TH. BEAUTIFUL 3 BERDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH OVER 2200 SQUARE FEET! FORMAL ENTRY WITH 16 IN TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE AND FIREPLACE OPENS TO LARGE KITCHEN WITH CHERRY OAK CABIENTS, GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND AND STAINLESS STEEL AND BLACK APPLIANCES. 10 FOOT CEILINGS. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH SPACIOUS CLOSETS. MASTER SUITE SPLIT WITH EXIT TO PATIO/POOL AND VIEWS OF GOLF COURSE. MASTER BATH HAS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM INLAID TILE DESIGNS, SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER/DOUBLE SINKS. TONS OF STORAGE SPACE THROUGHOUT. INSIDE LAUNDRY. 3 CAR GARAGE. RESORT STYLE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL POOL, TREES AND VIEW FENCING POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK. ALL THIS IN THE GATED COTTONFIELDS COMMUNITY JUST STEPS FROM HIKING/BIKING//LAKE/ AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. TONS OF HOME FOR THE PRICE IN PRIVATE COMMUNITY WITH OPEN PARK AREAS, PLAYGROUND AND LAKE WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. NOTE: POOL IS NOT FENCED. TENANT TO SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE. SEC DEP $1600, CLEANING DEP 200, AND 75 REKEY FEE. TENANT OCCUPIED, PLS DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% RENTAL TAX MONTHLY.



(RLNE3967348)