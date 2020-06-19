All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7001 S 42nd Pl

7001 S 42nd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7001 S 42nd Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Cimarron

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/d96b0db0f5 ----

So, you're looking for a home, something that's just the right size and in the perfect location. This home has it all. Perfect location, location, location - you hear it so often, but this home truly offers that. With easy access to the 10 and 60, plus the 202 and the 101 are just down the street. Adjacent to Tempe and all the nightlife and shopping that you can imagine.
Perfect space! This home has a split floor plan with two masters. The great room provides a wide open area with soaring ceiling and skylights. The kitchen is well appointed and updated, plus there is a washer-dryer with an oversized pantry. This home is located at the end of the street with your own covered parking, plenty of storage space, and a private yard, quiet and peaceful.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: Small pets 25 lb and under only.
No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Located off Baseline and 48th

FLOORING: tile / carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: covered parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher.

PROPERTY TYPE: four-plex condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1983

YARD: fully fenced private yard.

Additional Amenities: Exterior storage unit. Entry Gate.
Adjacent to Tempe - ASU near by, easy access to fwy, Arizona Mills, etc.

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzmaan

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: +1 480-426-9696

1 Months

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 S 42nd Pl have any available units?
7001 S 42nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 S 42nd Pl have?
Some of 7001 S 42nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 S 42nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7001 S 42nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 S 42nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 S 42nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7001 S 42nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7001 S 42nd Pl offers parking.
Does 7001 S 42nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 S 42nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 S 42nd Pl have a pool?
No, 7001 S 42nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7001 S 42nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 7001 S 42nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 S 42nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 S 42nd Pl has units with dishwashers.

