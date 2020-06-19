7001 S 42nd Pl

Amenities
So, you're looking for a home, something that's just the right size and in the perfect location. This home has it all. Perfect location, location, location - you hear it so often, but this home truly offers that. With easy access to the 10 and 60, plus the 202 and the 101 are just down the street. Adjacent to Tempe and all the nightlife and shopping that you can imagine.
Perfect space! This home has a split floor plan with two masters. The great room provides a wide open area with soaring ceiling and skylights. The kitchen is well appointed and updated, plus there is a washer-dryer with an oversized pantry. This home is located at the end of the street with your own covered parking, plenty of storage space, and a private yard, quiet and peaceful.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: Small pets 25 lb and under only.
No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Located off Baseline and 48th
FLOORING: tile / carpet
GARAGE/PARKING: covered parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher.
PROPERTY TYPE: four-plex condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1983
YARD: fully fenced private yard.
Additional Amenities: Exterior storage unit. Entry Gate.
Adjacent to Tempe - ASU near by, easy access to fwy, Arizona Mills, etc.
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzmaan
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
1 Months
Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Dryer