7001 S 42nd Pl

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/d96b0db0f5 ----



So, you're looking for a home, something that's just the right size and in the perfect location. This home has it all. Perfect location, location, location - you hear it so often, but this home truly offers that. With easy access to the 10 and 60, plus the 202 and the 101 are just down the street. Adjacent to Tempe and all the nightlife and shopping that you can imagine.

Perfect space! This home has a split floor plan with two masters. The great room provides a wide open area with soaring ceiling and skylights. The kitchen is well appointed and updated, plus there is a washer-dryer with an oversized pantry. This home is located at the end of the street with your own covered parking, plenty of storage space, and a private yard, quiet and peaceful.



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: Small pets 25 lb and under only.

No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Located off Baseline and 48th



FLOORING: tile / carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: covered parking



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher.



PROPERTY TYPE: four-plex condo



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 1983



YARD: fully fenced private yard.



Additional Amenities: Exterior storage unit. Entry Gate.

Adjacent to Tempe - ASU near by, easy access to fwy, Arizona Mills, etc.



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi Katzmaan



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



1 Months



Ceiling Fan

Disposal

Dryer