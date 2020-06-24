All apartments in Phoenix
6928 E FRIESS Drive
6928 E FRIESS Drive

6928 East Friess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6928 East Friess Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Just minutes from Kierland Commons & Scottsdale Quarter, home to amazing shopping/restaurants! New custom kitchen with beautiful chocolate maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, durable granite counter tops. Large master suite with walk in closet, granite counters, tile surround shower. Neutral tile & carpet, freshly painted inside & out. Great covered patio, heated pool & hot tub (additional fees). Golf at TPC Scottsdale, Grayhawk, more shopping/restaurants at Scottsdale 101, Desert Ridge & City North. Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have any available units?
6928 E FRIESS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have?
Some of 6928 E FRIESS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 E FRIESS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6928 E FRIESS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 E FRIESS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6928 E FRIESS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6928 E FRIESS Drive offers parking.
Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 E FRIESS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6928 E FRIESS Drive has a pool.
Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6928 E FRIESS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 E FRIESS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6928 E FRIESS Drive has units with dishwashers.
