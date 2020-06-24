6928 E FRIESS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Just minutes from Kierland Commons & Scottsdale Quarter, home to amazing shopping/restaurants! New custom kitchen with beautiful chocolate maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, durable granite counter tops. Large master suite with walk in closet, granite counters, tile surround shower. Neutral tile & carpet, freshly painted inside & out. Great covered patio, heated pool & hot tub (additional fees). Golf at TPC Scottsdale, Grayhawk, more shopping/restaurants at Scottsdale 101, Desert Ridge & City North. Nest thermostat & alarm available. Pool service included. Furniture may be available. Ignore days on market property was a vacation rental now a long term rental.