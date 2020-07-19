6815 E KINGS Avenue

Amenities

KIERLAND AREA SUPER CLEAN 3 BED, 2 BA FOR RENT. It's all here. Popular 85254 zip, Horizon H.S., world class shopping, dining, golf, entertainment, and quick access to 101 & 51 freeways. Feels much bigger than sq. ft. indicates; large 17' X 12' master bedroom and huge 19' X 14' great room. Features include stone counter tops, SS appliances, all tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, sunscreens, ceiling fans & fireplace. Nice lot w/ RV gate, no HOA, low maintenance landscape, 2 car garage in quiet neighborhood. New AC, new hot water heater, new roof, large covered back patio, preferred N/S exposure. Property is professionally managed; any issues are handled quickly and responsibly. You've got to see this one today!