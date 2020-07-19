All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

6815 E KINGS Avenue

6815 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6815 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
KIERLAND AREA SUPER CLEAN 3 BED, 2 BA FOR RENT. It's all here. Popular 85254 zip, Horizon H.S., world class shopping, dining, golf, entertainment, and quick access to 101 & 51 freeways. Feels much bigger than sq. ft. indicates; large 17' X 12' master bedroom and huge 19' X 14' great room. Features include stone counter tops, SS appliances, all tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, sunscreens, ceiling fans & fireplace. Nice lot w/ RV gate, no HOA, low maintenance landscape, 2 car garage in quiet neighborhood. New AC, new hot water heater, new roof, large covered back patio, preferred N/S exposure. Property is professionally managed; any issues are handled quickly and responsibly. You've got to see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have any available units?
6815 E KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 6815 E KINGS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 E KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6815 E KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 E KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6815 E KINGS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6815 E KINGS Avenue offers parking.
Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 E KINGS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 6815 E KINGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6815 E KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 E KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 E KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
