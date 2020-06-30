All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6814 N 35TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6814 N 35TH Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

6814 N 35TH Avenue

6814 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6814 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Cute place, great location! Check out this 1 bed and 1 bath tucked away in secluded complex. Community has lots of green space with mature trees and community pool. Unit has New gray paint and carpet! New Quartz kitchen countertops and all stainless steel appliances included! Bath has walk in shower. Stackable washer and dryer in unit as well! Skylights and ceiling fans in all the right areas, saves on electric. Electric is SRP. There are 2 assigned covered parking spaces located next to back patio. Back patio is great for extra storage. Walking distance to public transportation, schools and shopping. Close to I-17 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have any available units?
6814 N 35TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have?
Some of 6814 N 35TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N 35TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N 35TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N 35TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6814 N 35TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6814 N 35TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6814 N 35TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6814 N 35TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6814 N 35TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N 35TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N 35TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College