6814 N 35TH Avenue

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Cute place, great location! Check out this 1 bed and 1 bath tucked away in secluded complex. Community has lots of green space with mature trees and community pool. Unit has New gray paint and carpet! New Quartz kitchen countertops and all stainless steel appliances included! Bath has walk in shower. Stackable washer and dryer in unit as well! Skylights and ceiling fans in all the right areas, saves on electric. Electric is SRP. There are 2 assigned covered parking spaces located next to back patio. Back patio is great for extra storage. Walking distance to public transportation, schools and shopping. Close to I-17 Freeway.