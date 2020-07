Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5 large bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms! 4 BR + 2 Bath upstairs. 1 BR, 1 full bath, livingroom, familyroom, breakfast nook and kitchen downstairs. Walking distance to school, bus and community lake. Close to freeway and shopping. House is up to 22% more energy efficient than typical new build. Home comes with granite kitchen counter top, matching Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Ceiling fans in each room. HOA fee and rental tax are included.