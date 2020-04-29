6806 S. 39th Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Phoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!!!



1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located at the End of a Cul de Sac on 3rd Hole of Raven Golf Course & Boarders Grass Common Area - Single Level, Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Gated Community; Golf Course; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: BASELINE & 40th ST. - From Baseline go North on 40th Street, West on Carson Rd. and Right on 39t Pl. to Property on the Left.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Phoenix



SCHOOLS: Cloves Campbell K-8, South Mountain High



$1,625.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month

$1,625.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit is a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

+ $20.00 per month for the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, is not included in Rent.

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18.



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from previous listing)



