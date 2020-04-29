All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6806 S. 39th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6806 S. 39th Pl.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

6806 S. 39th Pl.

6806 South 39th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6806 South 39th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Phoenix 3 Bed 2 Bath - Golf Course Lot - Gated Community - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!!!

1,765 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath: Located at the End of a Cul de Sac on 3rd Hole of Raven Golf Course & Boarders Grass Common Area - Single Level, Diagonal Tile/Carpet & Ceiling Fans - Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar Opens to Great Room w/Fireplace - Split Master Bedroom w/Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Separate Shower & Tub w/Double Sinks, 2nd Bedroom also with Walk-In Closet - 17'x19' Garage w/Cabinets - Backyard w/Covered Patio and Rail Fence to Golf Course - Community Pool at Entrance of Cul de Sac; Gated Community; Golf Course; Near Bus Stop; Close Access to I-10 and I-60 Exchange.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: BASELINE & 40th ST. - From Baseline go North on 40th Street, West on Carson Rd. and Right on 39t Pl. to Property on the Left.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Phoenix

SCHOOLS: Cloves Campbell K-8, South Mountain High

$1,625.00 Rent + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax Per Month
$1,625.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit is a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
+ $20.00 per month for the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, is not included in Rent.
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18.

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from previous listing)

(RLNE3513514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have any available units?
6806 S. 39th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have?
Some of 6806 S. 39th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 S. 39th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6806 S. 39th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 S. 39th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 6806 S. 39th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 6806 S. 39th Pl. offers parking.
Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 S. 39th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 6806 S. 39th Pl. has a pool.
Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6806 S. 39th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 S. 39th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 S. 39th Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College