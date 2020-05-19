All apartments in Phoenix
6750 N 25TH Drive

6750 North 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6750 North 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
No Application Fees! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom remodeled Phoenix home with open floor plan. Home includes tile flooring throughout, neutral two-tone paint and ceiling fans. Open living room flows into the dining room for an open concept. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, beautiful cabinets, refrigerator and gas range. Unit has coin operated laundry at the back of the unit. Large front yard with easy to maintain desert landscape, 2 large patio areas and a larger side yard. Easy access to I-17 along with shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 N 25TH Drive have any available units?
6750 N 25TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 N 25TH Drive have?
Some of 6750 N 25TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 N 25TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6750 N 25TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 N 25TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6750 N 25TH Drive offer parking?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6750 N 25TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 N 25TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6750 N 25TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 N 25TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 N 25TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

