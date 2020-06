Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WONDERFUL REMODELED HOME IN NORTH CENTRAL! NEW AND LARGE KITCHEN W/QUARTZ COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLAINCES AND CUSTOM BACKSPLASH. NEW WOOD LOOK TILE IN ALL THE TRAFFIC AREAS AND NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. UPDATED BATHROOMS AND FIXTURES, NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND ALL NEW BLINDS. LARGE LOT AND BACKYARD, LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO (AZ ROOM). HOME IS SET BACK FROM THE STREET. COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!