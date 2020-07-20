All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6741 N 10TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6741 N 10TH Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:01 PM

6741 N 10TH Street

6741 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6741 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning 4bed split floor plan located in the heart of the Madison School distrct. Just in time for summer this home has a beautiful pool large open kitchen with large Island work station. Home is prewired for cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 N 10TH Street have any available units?
6741 N 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6741 N 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6741 N 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 N 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 6741 N 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6741 N 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6741 N 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College