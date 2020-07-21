6741 E BEVERLY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home in sought after location! Close to Kierland and other North Scottsdale amenities. Split, open floor plan makes the home very inviting and extremely functional. Spacious den off the kitchen with separate exit to backyard. Separate living & family rooms and large dining room offer additional space for entertaining and special occasions. Tile in high traffic areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. Recently remodeled beautiful bathrooms! Gorgeous backyard with a fenced pool, grassy areas and mature trees. Landscaping and pool service already included in rent. You will fall in love with the house and area!