All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6741 E BEVERLY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6741 E BEVERLY Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

6741 E BEVERLY Lane

6741 East Beverly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6741 East Beverly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home in sought after location! Close to Kierland and other North Scottsdale amenities. Split, open floor plan makes the home very inviting and extremely functional. Spacious den off the kitchen with separate exit to backyard. Separate living & family rooms and large dining room offer additional space for entertaining and special occasions. Tile in high traffic areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. Recently remodeled beautiful bathrooms! Gorgeous backyard with a fenced pool, grassy areas and mature trees. Landscaping and pool service already included in rent. You will fall in love with the house and area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have any available units?
6741 E BEVERLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have?
Some of 6741 E BEVERLY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6741 E BEVERLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6741 E BEVERLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6741 E BEVERLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane offers parking.
Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane has a pool.
Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6741 E BEVERLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6741 E BEVERLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Income Restricted - Paseo Abeytia
1330 East Roeser Road
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College