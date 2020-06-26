6713 N 14TH Drive

Amenities

North Central 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Huge Tandem detached Garage for Rent. Large Irrigated Lot with Mature trees all around.Open Floorplan. Living room can be Annexed to create a great den or guest space. Updated Kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliance package. Separate utility room with Washer & Dryer. Bathrooms updated with new vanities, Fixtures, Custom Tile work and lighting. Easy to clean Wood, Flag Stone and concrete flooring. 14'x30' Tandem Garage great for Toys, workshop, on tons of storage& Toys, Toys, Toys. Wonderful quiet Neighborhood in the North Central Corridor. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Restaraunts .