Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

6713 N 14TH Drive

6713 North 14th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6713 North 14th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Central 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Huge Tandem detached Garage for Rent. Large Irrigated Lot with Mature trees all around.Open Floorplan. Living room can be Annexed to create a great den or guest space. Updated Kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliance package. Separate utility room with Washer & Dryer. Bathrooms updated with new vanities, Fixtures, Custom Tile work and lighting. Easy to clean Wood, Flag Stone and concrete flooring. 14'x30' Tandem Garage great for Toys, workshop, on tons of storage& Toys, Toys, Toys. Wonderful quiet Neighborhood in the North Central Corridor. Close to Freeways, Shopping, Restaraunts .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 N 14TH Drive have any available units?
6713 N 14TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 N 14TH Drive have?
Some of 6713 N 14TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 N 14TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6713 N 14TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 N 14TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6713 N 14TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6713 N 14TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6713 N 14TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6713 N 14TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 N 14TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 N 14TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6713 N 14TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6713 N 14TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6713 N 14TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 N 14TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 N 14TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
