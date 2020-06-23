All apartments in Phoenix
6701 N 21ST Place
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

6701 N 21ST Place

6701 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

6701 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**The OWNER of the home as an accepted application for occupancy. HOUSE IS RENTED. Conveniently located 5 bed 2.5 bath home is situated across from Granada park, offers mountain views of Piestewa Peak, and easy access to the 51 freeway. Open floor plan and kitchen, family room, living room with wood burning fire place, fenced pool, and coveted Madison school district. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans too. Fourth bedroom is split with half bath entrance to the patio. Master bedroom has its own separate double French door exit to the back yard and pool. Large two car garage with an additional covered third space. Great family property located close to churches, synagogues, the Biltmore, fantastic restaurants, and downtown/uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 N 21ST Place have any available units?
6701 N 21ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 N 21ST Place have?
Some of 6701 N 21ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 N 21ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
6701 N 21ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 N 21ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 6701 N 21ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6701 N 21ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 6701 N 21ST Place does offer parking.
Does 6701 N 21ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 N 21ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 N 21ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 6701 N 21ST Place has a pool.
Does 6701 N 21ST Place have accessible units?
No, 6701 N 21ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 N 21ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 N 21ST Place has units with dishwashers.
