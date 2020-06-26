All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6665 N 39TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6665 N 39TH Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:49 AM

6665 N 39TH Way

6665 N 39th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6665 N 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite sophistication awaits you in this stunning home where traditional elegance meets soft contemporary. Expansive great room with soaring ceilings offers incredible attention to detail with Carrara marble floors, honed marble fireplace & French pocket doors opening the entire space for indoor, outdoor entertaining. Gourmet kitchen showcases a perfect combination of style and sophistication with a center island, marble floors, stunning quartz countertops, premium appliances such as subzero, wolf range, and Miele espresso machine. Master retreat offers a spacious, luxurious setting with detailed marble surround fireplace. Spa master bathroom features soft marble surrounds. Master closet is the epitome of luxury with the perfect blend of glamourous style and functional design

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6665 N 39TH Way have any available units?
6665 N 39TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6665 N 39TH Way have?
Some of 6665 N 39TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6665 N 39TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
6665 N 39TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6665 N 39TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 6665 N 39TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6665 N 39TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 6665 N 39TH Way offers parking.
Does 6665 N 39TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6665 N 39TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6665 N 39TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 6665 N 39TH Way has a pool.
Does 6665 N 39TH Way have accessible units?
No, 6665 N 39TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6665 N 39TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6665 N 39TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College