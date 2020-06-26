6665 N 39TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exquisite sophistication awaits you in this stunning home where traditional elegance meets soft contemporary. Expansive great room with soaring ceilings offers incredible attention to detail with Carrara marble floors, honed marble fireplace & French pocket doors opening the entire space for indoor, outdoor entertaining. Gourmet kitchen showcases a perfect combination of style and sophistication with a center island, marble floors, stunning quartz countertops, premium appliances such as subzero, wolf range, and Miele espresso machine. Master retreat offers a spacious, luxurious setting with detailed marble surround fireplace. Spa master bathroom features soft marble surrounds. Master closet is the epitome of luxury with the perfect blend of glamourous style and functional design