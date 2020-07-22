All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6636 S. 44th Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

6636 S. 44th Avenue

6636 South 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6636 South 44th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom home in great location! - Attractive 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2,328 square feet. Dramatic living room 20 foot ceilings, separate family room and large open kitchen with island and pantry downstairs. 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and all other bedrooms upstairs, and include ceiling fans. Home includes a 2-car garage and desert rock backyard. Location is close to brand new 202 loop and I10. Rental amount does not include 1.5% admin fee and Rental tax of 2.3%.

(RLNE2275552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have any available units?
6636 S. 44th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6636 S. 44th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6636 S. 44th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6636 S. 44th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6636 S. 44th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6636 S. 44th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6636 S. 44th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
