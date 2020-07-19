6631 S 15TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a stunning, low-maintenance yard, and a charming entrance, while the backyard is complete with a privacy fence, a large patio area and lots of connecting walkways, and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. The interior features stunning tile flooring and lots of space for making long-lasting memories, along with plenty of natural lighting and spacious bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large center island, a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and lots of cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today