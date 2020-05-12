All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6618 W MOHAVE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6618 W MOHAVE Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

6618 W MOHAVE Street

6618 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6618 West Mohave Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this charming four bedroom two bathroom home in Phoenix. This home boasts a large open concept feel with plenty of tile and natural lighting. Ceiling fans through out the home keep things light and airy. Bedrooms are carpeted and are all good sized. Kitchen is modern and updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have any available units?
6618 W MOHAVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have?
Some of 6618 W MOHAVE Street's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 W MOHAVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6618 W MOHAVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 W MOHAVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street offer parking?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street does not offer parking.
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have a pool?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have accessible units?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6618 W MOHAVE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College