Welcome to this charming four bedroom two bathroom home in Phoenix. This home boasts a large open concept feel with plenty of tile and natural lighting. Ceiling fans through out the home keep things light and airy. Bedrooms are carpeted and are all good sized. Kitchen is modern and updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have any available units?
6618 W MOHAVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 W MOHAVE Street have?
Some of 6618 W MOHAVE Street's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 W MOHAVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6618 W MOHAVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.