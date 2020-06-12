All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6615 W SADDLEHORN Road

6615 West Saddlehorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6615 West Saddlehorn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute home in nice location. Features split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, nice size great room, upgraded kitchen, full master bath, ceiling fans,plantation shutters, and large covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have any available units?
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have?
Some of 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road offer parking?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not offer parking.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have a pool?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College