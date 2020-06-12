Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road
6615 West Saddlehorn Road
No Longer Available
Location
6615 West Saddlehorn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute home in nice location. Features split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, nice size great room, upgraded kitchen, full master bath, ceiling fans,plantation shutters, and large covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have any available units?
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have?
Some of 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6615 W SADDLEHORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road offer parking?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not offer parking.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have a pool?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 W SADDLEHORN Road has units with dishwashers.
