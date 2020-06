Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy morning coffee on the covered patio overlooking your private back yard plantings in friendly Entrada. If condition counts, you will want to see this clean-as-a-whistle, 3-bedroom home. It comes complete with a fenced yard and a 2-car garage. With its open floor plan, you will be set for a season of fun, Phoenix-style. The first to see it will want to call it home.