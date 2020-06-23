6538 N 24TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Super cute! Check out this upgraded, single level, 2 bed, 1.75 bath townhome. Large, beautiful kitchen with peek through to family room, great for entertaining as you can visit with your guests while you cook! High ceilings make everything look spacious! Indoor laundry hook-ups, 2 car carport and private patio. Community pool and easy access to so many things, including the Tennis Center, freeway and light rail. No access to storage shed in back. **Renters insurance required** Pets OK upon owner approval ** Security deposit is $1250, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee ** 3.8% rental tax and admin fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.