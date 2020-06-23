All apartments in Phoenix
6538 N 24TH Drive

6538 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6538 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Super cute! Check out this upgraded, single level, 2 bed, 1.75 bath townhome. Large, beautiful kitchen with peek through to family room, great for entertaining as you can visit with your guests while you cook! High ceilings make everything look spacious! Indoor laundry hook-ups, 2 car carport and private patio. Community pool and easy access to so many things, including the Tennis Center, freeway and light rail. No access to storage shed in back. **Renters insurance required** Pets OK upon owner approval ** Security deposit is $1250, $150 per pet fee, $250 admin fee ** 3.8% rental tax and admin fee added to monthly rent** $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 N 24TH Drive have any available units?
6538 N 24TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6538 N 24TH Drive have?
Some of 6538 N 24TH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 N 24TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6538 N 24TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 N 24TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6538 N 24TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6538 N 24TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6538 N 24TH Drive does offer parking.
Does 6538 N 24TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6538 N 24TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 N 24TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6538 N 24TH Drive has a pool.
Does 6538 N 24TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6538 N 24TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 N 24TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6538 N 24TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
