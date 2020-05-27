6529 West Monroe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3-story home available now! This home is newly remodeled featuring wooden bottom flooring, granite counter tops, carpeted bedrooms and a bonus top level loft area. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and ceiling fan. You will have your own private backyard too! This home truly has everything to fit your needs. This will not last long, call today!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.