Phoenix, AZ
6529 West Monroe Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:50 PM

6529 West Monroe Street

6529 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

6529 West Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3-story home available now! This home is newly remodeled featuring wooden bottom flooring, granite counter tops, carpeted bedrooms and a bonus top level loft area. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and ceiling fan. You will have your own private backyard too! This home truly has everything to fit your needs. This will not last long, call today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 West Monroe Street have any available units?
6529 West Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 West Monroe Street have?
Some of 6529 West Monroe Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 West Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
6529 West Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 West Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 West Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 6529 West Monroe Street offer parking?
No, 6529 West Monroe Street does not offer parking.
Does 6529 West Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 West Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 West Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 6529 West Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 6529 West Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 6529 West Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 West Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 West Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

