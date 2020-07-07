6508 North 19th Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This wonderful 3 bedroom located in Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! Spacious kitchen has brand new countertops with all major kitchen appliances included! Large family room has a gorgeous brick fireplace and easy clean floor tile. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. This home has lots of storage space! Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, RV gate, and storage.



