Phoenix, AZ
6508 North 19th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6508 North 19th Drive

6508 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6508 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This wonderful 3 bedroom located in Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! Spacious kitchen has brand new countertops with all major kitchen appliances included! Large family room has a gorgeous brick fireplace and easy clean floor tile. Separate laundry room includes washer and dryer. This home has lots of storage space! Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, RV gate, and storage.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.zreteam.com for viewing and application process. 480.267.6126. Zorion Real Estate & Management- Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 North 19th Drive have any available units?
6508 North 19th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6508 North 19th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 North 19th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 North 19th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive offer parking?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 North 19th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 North 19th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

