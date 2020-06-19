All apartments in Phoenix
6424 W LUCIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6424 W LUCIA Drive

6424 West Lucia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6424 West Lucia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Phoenix! This single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen, separate family room area, eat-in-kitchen, all white appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with a full master bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and an easy to maintain front and back yard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground and much more!! Don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have any available units?
6424 W LUCIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have?
Some of 6424 W LUCIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 W LUCIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6424 W LUCIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 W LUCIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6424 W LUCIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6424 W LUCIA Drive offers parking.
Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6424 W LUCIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have a pool?
No, 6424 W LUCIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6424 W LUCIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 W LUCIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6424 W LUCIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
