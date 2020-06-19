6424 W LUCIA Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Phoenix! This single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen, separate family room area, eat-in-kitchen, all white appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom with a full master bathroom, separate shower, and garden tub, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet and an easy to maintain front and back yard! Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, community playground and much more!! Don't miss out on this lovely home it will go fast!