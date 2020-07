Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call today to check out this great rental!!! Two toned painted home is a 3 bed 2 bath that has had ALL wood style plank FLOORING laid in the living room, hallway and all bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have tile. Kitchen includes Fridge, dishwasher and stove. There is an inside laundry room with W/D hook ups. Large low maintenance backyard. 2.3% tax on top of rent and one time $99 admin fee dye at move in. Don't wait Call today!