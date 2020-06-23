All apartments in Phoenix
6413 N 30TH Place
6413 N 30TH Place

6413 North 30th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6413 North 30th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located within the gated Community of Biltmore Hillside Villas, this home remodeled by Ownby Designs in 2010 showcases mountain views as well as vaulted ceilings and fabulous windows. The gorgeous, updated kitchen includes a wet bar with travertine and wood floors throughout the living areas as well as a formal dining area. The master bedroom suite features a steam shower as well as a custom spa tub seperate sink and cabinetry areas along with a large wardrobe closet. This fantastic home showcases electric shades as well as a loft and master bedroom balcony. Backyard boasts lush landscape(artificial grass) and a heated pebbletec pool/spa, Built in Fireplace, Sitting Areas & BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6413 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6413 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6413 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6413 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6413 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6413 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6413 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6413 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 6413 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 N 30TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6413 N 30TH Place has a pool.
Does 6413 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6413 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6413 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
