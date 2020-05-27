6407 E MARILYN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 bath home in the most prime location in Scottsdale. Enjoy world renowned shopping at nearby Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter. Amazing schools, plenty of parks, hospitals,and easy access to freeways. Open the front door to to a great family floor-plan with a kitchen wide open to the family room, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Plantation Shutters throughout the entire house and granite countertops in a gourmet kitchen make this the perfect home! Freshly Epoxied 3 car garage and brand new washer and dryer! Walk out to a covered patio perfect for enjoying the AZ sunshine or those beautiful nights looking up at the stars.