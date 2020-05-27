All apartments in Phoenix
6407 E MARILYN Road
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:33 PM

6407 E MARILYN Road

6407 East Marilyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6407 East Marilyn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 bath home in the most prime location in Scottsdale. Enjoy world renowned shopping at nearby Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter. Amazing schools, plenty of parks, hospitals,and easy access to freeways. Open the front door to to a great family floor-plan with a kitchen wide open to the family room, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Plantation Shutters throughout the entire house and granite countertops in a gourmet kitchen make this the perfect home! Freshly Epoxied 3 car garage and brand new washer and dryer! Walk out to a covered patio perfect for enjoying the AZ sunshine or those beautiful nights looking up at the stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 E MARILYN Road have any available units?
6407 E MARILYN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 E MARILYN Road have?
Some of 6407 E MARILYN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 E MARILYN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6407 E MARILYN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 E MARILYN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6407 E MARILYN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6407 E MARILYN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6407 E MARILYN Road offers parking.
Does 6407 E MARILYN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6407 E MARILYN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 E MARILYN Road have a pool?
No, 6407 E MARILYN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6407 E MARILYN Road have accessible units?
No, 6407 E MARILYN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 E MARILYN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 E MARILYN Road has units with dishwashers.
