Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

6404 S 50TH Lane

6404 South 50th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6404 South 50th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on this beautiful home in Laveen located on large cul-de-sac lot. Kitchen has many features including island, pantry, granite counter tops. stainless appliances, 10-foot ceilings and 9-foot doors. Downstairs also features separate living and family rooms. Upstairs features a large master bedroom, bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs loft for added space to hosts guests as well. Huge backyard with grass and sand pit, RV gate and single gate entrance on side of house. Home is located close to schools, shopping and freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6404 S 50TH Lane have any available units?
6404 S 50TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6404 S 50TH Lane have?
Some of 6404 S 50TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6404 S 50TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6404 S 50TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6404 S 50TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6404 S 50TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6404 S 50TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6404 S 50TH Lane offers parking.
Does 6404 S 50TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6404 S 50TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6404 S 50TH Lane have a pool?
No, 6404 S 50TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6404 S 50TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6404 S 50TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6404 S 50TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6404 S 50TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

