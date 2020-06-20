6401 E KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! In the heart of SCOTTSDALE, close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and many popular restaurants and shoppingThis home offers a split floor plan, single story and spacious comfortable living areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops w/island and stainless steel appliances, LOTS of Cabinets & Cozy Dining Area.The Master Suite is spacious, tub with jets, double vanities & large walk in closet. & features direct access to the covered patio. 3 car garage and a comfortable backyard for entertaining friends and family. Awesome Rental!