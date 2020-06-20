6401 E KATHLEEN Road

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! In the heart of SCOTTSDALE, close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and many popular restaurants and shoppingThis home offers a split floor plan, single story and spacious comfortable living areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops w/island and stainless steel appliances, LOTS of Cabinets & Cozy Dining Area.The Master Suite is spacious, tub with jets, double vanities & large walk in closet. & features direct access to the covered patio. 3 car garage and a comfortable backyard for entertaining friends and family. Awesome Rental!