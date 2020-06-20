All apartments in Phoenix
6401 E KATHLEEN Road

6401 East Kathleen Road · No Longer Available
Location

6401 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! In the heart of SCOTTSDALE, close to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and many popular restaurants and shoppingThis home offers a split floor plan, single story and spacious comfortable living areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops w/island and stainless steel appliances, LOTS of Cabinets & Cozy Dining Area.The Master Suite is spacious, tub with jets, double vanities & large walk in closet. & features direct access to the covered patio. 3 car garage and a comfortable backyard for entertaining friends and family. Awesome Rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
6401 E KATHLEEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 6401 E KATHLEEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 E KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6401 E KATHLEEN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 E KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road does offer parking.
Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
No, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 E KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 E KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
