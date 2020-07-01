All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6351 W SOFT WIND Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

6351 W SOFT WIND Drive

6351 W Soft Wind Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6351 W Soft Wind Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enter your very own Magical merger of nature & inspiration to reflect your creativity. Your new home has 3000sqft of Bright & Airy living space w/4bdrms/2bths. A SECLUDED 1.3acre retreat in the HEART & SOUL of GLENDALE on the foothills of the mountains. Feel like you are in a countryside but yet have all the amenities and the school system the discerning city has to offer. ROOM TO ROAM: Bring ALL your toys, set up your horses/horse barns, Nursery, gardening and whatever your heart desires on this blank canvas. ~~~YOUR OWN PRIVATE WELL GIVES YOU FREE WATER~~~Dual AC units, Split Master Suite. Expansive Mountain Vistas from every corner of this warm & inviting home, the front, side & backyards. Freshly painted thru out,BATHS UPDATED~This rare property will not last too long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have any available units?
6351 W SOFT WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have?
Some of 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6351 W SOFT WIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive offer parking?
No, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have a pool?
No, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6351 W SOFT WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College