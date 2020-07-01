6351 W SOFT WIND Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Enter your very own Magical merger of nature & inspiration to reflect your creativity. Your new home has 3000sqft of Bright & Airy living space w/4bdrms/2bths. A SECLUDED 1.3acre retreat in the HEART & SOUL of GLENDALE on the foothills of the mountains. Feel like you are in a countryside but yet have all the amenities and the school system the discerning city has to offer. ROOM TO ROAM: Bring ALL your toys, set up your horses/horse barns, Nursery, gardening and whatever your heart desires on this blank canvas. ~~~YOUR OWN PRIVATE WELL GIVES YOU FREE WATER~~~Dual AC units, Split Master Suite. Expansive Mountain Vistas from every corner of this warm & inviting home, the front, side & backyards. Freshly painted thru out,BATHS UPDATED~This rare property will not last too long.