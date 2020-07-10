6350 W. Gross Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2979dea01e ----

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Enter into the large living room; tile flooring expands throughout all common areas. Eat-in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry, and ample cabinet and counter top space. Newly painted interior, vaulted ceilings, great master suite with walk-in closet; en suite has dual sinks, and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is available NOW!



