Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

6350 W. Gross Ave.

6350 West Gross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6350 West Gross Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2979dea01e ----
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Enter into the large living room; tile flooring expands throughout all common areas. Eat-in kitchen offers breakfast bar, pantry, and ample cabinet and counter top space. Newly painted interior, vaulted ceilings, great master suite with walk-in closet; en suite has dual sinks, and separate shower and tub. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. This home is available NOW!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Garage Door Opener
Single Story
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have any available units?
6350 W. Gross Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have?
Some of 6350 W. Gross Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 W. Gross Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6350 W. Gross Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 W. Gross Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6350 W. Gross Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6350 W. Gross Ave. offers parking.
Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 W. Gross Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have a pool?
No, 6350 W. Gross Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6350 W. Gross Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 W. Gross Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6350 W. Gross Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

