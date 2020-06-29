All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

6345 E COCHISE Road

6345 East Cochise Road · No Longer Available
Location

6345 East Cochise Road, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming house located in a desirable PV neighborhood with easy access to SR51 and Loop 101. N/S exposure makes the house bright and airy, and the 3-1 split bedrooms floor plan has new laminate flooring in the bedrooms and cherry wood/tile throughout rest of the house. Newly updated bathrooms and open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, with a family room overlooking a huge sparkling pool just beyond the 50-foot wide patio with the view of Mummy Mountain on an acre lot. Convenient to shopping and restaurants: only 10 minutes to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and PV Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 E COCHISE Road have any available units?
6345 E COCHISE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6345 E COCHISE Road have?
Some of 6345 E COCHISE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 E COCHISE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6345 E COCHISE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 E COCHISE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6345 E COCHISE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6345 E COCHISE Road offer parking?
Yes, 6345 E COCHISE Road offers parking.
Does 6345 E COCHISE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6345 E COCHISE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 E COCHISE Road have a pool?
Yes, 6345 E COCHISE Road has a pool.
Does 6345 E COCHISE Road have accessible units?
No, 6345 E COCHISE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 E COCHISE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6345 E COCHISE Road has units with dishwashers.
