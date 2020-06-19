6341 W. Hughes Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath - Great Location - This 1313 SF home has been freshly painted, and it has all new carpet. Tiled dining area off of kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and stove, fridge and dishwasher are included. Separate living room and family room, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer also included. Pretty yard front and back. The home is in excellent condition and ready for move in!



$35 Application Fee per Adult

2.0% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$100 Placement Fee



(RLNE4705927)