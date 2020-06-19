All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6341 W. Hughes Dr.

6341 West Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6341 West Hughes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath - Great Location - This 1313 SF home has been freshly painted, and it has all new carpet. Tiled dining area off of kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and stove, fridge and dishwasher are included. Separate living room and family room, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer also included. Pretty yard front and back. The home is in excellent condition and ready for move in!

$35 Application Fee per Adult
2.0% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$100 Placement Fee

(RLNE4705927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have any available units?
6341 W. Hughes Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have?
Some of 6341 W. Hughes Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 W. Hughes Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6341 W. Hughes Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 W. Hughes Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. offer parking?
No, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have a pool?
No, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 W. Hughes Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 W. Hughes Dr. has units with dishwashers.
