6335 W TETHER Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Make sure that you don't miss this jewel of a home. Located on a very quiet, elevated cul-de-sac, this is luxury at its finest. Three car garage with auto-openers on both doors. The backyard is an absolute oasis! Beautiful stonework, expanded patio with custom, built-in Bar-B-Que, pool and spa, elevated deck and grassy play area. Split master features beautiful slate flooring, separate tub & ''rain'' shower, enormous walk-in custom closet, designer sinks. Great, open kitchen and family room with fireplace. High ceilings everywhere, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, upgraded in spectacular fashion.