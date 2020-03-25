All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6335 W TETHER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6335 W TETHER Trail
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

6335 W TETHER Trail

6335 West Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6335 West Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Make sure that you don't miss this jewel of a home. Located on a very quiet, elevated cul-de-sac, this is luxury at its finest. Three car garage with auto-openers on both doors. The backyard is an absolute oasis! Beautiful stonework, expanded patio with custom, built-in Bar-B-Que, pool and spa, elevated deck and grassy play area. Split master features beautiful slate flooring, separate tub & ''rain'' shower, enormous walk-in custom closet, designer sinks. Great, open kitchen and family room with fireplace. High ceilings everywhere, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, upgraded in spectacular fashion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 W TETHER Trail have any available units?
6335 W TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 W TETHER Trail have?
Some of 6335 W TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 W TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6335 W TETHER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 W TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6335 W TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6335 W TETHER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6335 W TETHER Trail offers parking.
Does 6335 W TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 W TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 W TETHER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6335 W TETHER Trail has a pool.
Does 6335 W TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 6335 W TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 W TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 W TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College