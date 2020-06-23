All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

6333 West Hughes Drive

6333 West Hughes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6333 West Hughes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All Brand New Carpet and Brand New Paint! Spacious Great Room 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with Den. Kitchen with Island, Pantry, and Breakfast Bar. Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower N/S Exposure home with mountain views. 2 car garage. No pets please.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Karen Heimbach direct @ (480) 662-4081 and email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,092.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 West Hughes Drive have any available units?
6333 West Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 West Hughes Drive have?
Some of 6333 West Hughes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 West Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6333 West Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 West Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6333 West Hughes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6333 West Hughes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6333 West Hughes Drive offers parking.
Does 6333 West Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6333 West Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 West Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 6333 West Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6333 West Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6333 West Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 West Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 West Hughes Drive has units with dishwashers.
