6333 West Hughes Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

All Brand New Carpet and Brand New Paint! Spacious Great Room 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths with Den. Kitchen with Island, Pantry, and Breakfast Bar. Includes Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower N/S Exposure home with mountain views. 2 car garage. No pets please.



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,092.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

