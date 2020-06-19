All apartments in Phoenix
Location

6321 West Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in Maryvale at 67th Ave and Indian School. NO HOA! This home has all tile throughout. Large back yard. The home has a stove and refrigerator. 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. Ready for immediate move in! One small dog under 25 pounds ok with $45 per month pet rent.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1049 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

