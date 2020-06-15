All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6244 N 30TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6244 N 30TH Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:26 AM

6244 N 30TH Place

6244 N 30th Pl · (602) 315-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6244 N 30th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Are you searching for an updated condo to suit a low maintenance, lock and leave lifestyle? Look no further! This two-bedroom home, in the guard-gated Biltmore Courts community, has everything you need and nothing you don't. Upgraded with tile throughout, granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, custom paint and simple, elegant fixtures. The private, tiled balcony looks out onto the beautifully manicured Arizona Biltmore Circle and offers views of Piestewa Peak to the East. Residents are also provided one garage space, a private storage closet, and access to the heated community pool and spa. Call today to schedule an easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 N 30TH Place have any available units?
6244 N 30TH Place has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6244 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 6244 N 30TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6244 N 30TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place does offer parking.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place has a pool.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6244 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6244 N 30TH Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity