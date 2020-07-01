6231 E VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

The essence of Indoor/Outdoor Paradise Valley living is found at the base of Camelback Mountain at this magnificent, low maintenance view home within the gated community of Los Palacios. From the moment you step through the front door, your eyes are immediately drawn to the large pocketing wall which flows seamlessly to your outdoor living space featuring multiple patios where you have expansive views of Camelback Mountain and all of the valley including the sparkling city lights. An entertainer's dream home, the main living space, formal dining and outdoor area including the pool, were all newly renovated in 2019 with the entirety of the home boasting today's transitional style. The chef's kitchen features WOLF and Subzero appliances including a small butler's pantry with-SEE MOTION VIDEO