6219 South 7th Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6219 South 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6219 South 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Southland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% montly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have any available units?
6219 South 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Is 6219 South 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6219 South 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 South 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6219 South 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 South 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 South 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
