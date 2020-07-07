6211 South 21st Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan and great location. Newer black kitchen appliances and faux granite counter tops. Tile in all wet areas with vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms. Backyard is nice and big, perfect for entertaining! This house located at 6211 S 21st St in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%*. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.