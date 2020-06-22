All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 616 E MANZANITA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
616 E MANZANITA PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 E MANZANITA PLACE

616 East Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 East Manzanita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 3/2.5 townhouse with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, split master with additional bedrooms upstairs, 2 car garage, private patio, community pool, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any
errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have any available units?
616 E MANZANITA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have?
Some of 616 E MANZANITA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E MANZANITA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
616 E MANZANITA PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E MANZANITA PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE does offer parking.
Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE has a pool.
Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E MANZANITA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 E MANZANITA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College