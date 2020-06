Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great central phoenix location. Do not miss this home, remodeled. Wait till you see the size of the giant custom master closet. Designer paint, 2 inch blinds, plantation shutter, stainless steel appliances, decorative tile back splash, high grade carpet, 8lb pad, granite counters, and epoxy floors in the garage. All this and it includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, mature trees, and loads of green grass.