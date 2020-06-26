6145 E Gold Dust Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! Single level 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom Paradise Valley home with Private pool. This spacious home features two fireplaces with separate living room, family room, formal dining area, 20'' tile throughout and neutral paint. Kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Acre lot offers tons of space, private diving pool and large covered patio. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private pool and spa and large covered patio. Close to 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants and more.