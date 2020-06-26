All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6145 E Gold Dust Avenue
6145 E Gold Dust Avenue

6145 East Gold Dust Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6145 East Gold Dust Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees! Single level 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom Paradise Valley home with Private pool. This spacious home features two fireplaces with separate living room, family room, formal dining area, 20'' tile throughout and neutral paint. Kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, ceramic top electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Acre lot offers tons of space, private diving pool and large covered patio. Low maintenance desert landscaping w/ private pool and spa and large covered patio. Close to 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have any available units?
6145 E Gold Dust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have?
Some of 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6145 E Gold Dust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue offers parking.
Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue has a pool.
Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 E Gold Dust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
