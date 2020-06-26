All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

6142 N 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

6142 N 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths being completely gutted a re-done April and May of 2018! This will be a stunning unit when completed.

(RLNE1872181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have any available units?
6142 N 29th St Unit 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 currently offering any rent specials?
6142 N 29th St Unit 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 pet-friendly?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 offer parking?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 does not offer parking.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have a pool?
Yes, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 has a pool.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have accessible units?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6142 N 29th St Unit 34 does not have units with air conditioning.
