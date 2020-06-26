6142 N 29th St Unit 34

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths being completely gutted a re-done April and May of 2018! This will be a stunning unit when completed.



(RLNE1872181)