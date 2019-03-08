All apartments in Phoenix
6141 N 28th Place

6141 North 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6141 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Available 04/01/2020** 2 Bed + 2 Bath townhouse located within the guard gated, highly sought after Biltmore Courts community. This spacious end unit has been renovated with gorgeous finishes throughout, including marble flooring, granite countertops, a wood burning fireplace, 3 FULLY RENOVATED bathrooms, a spacious master with walk out deck overlooking the water and the golf course as well as a huge wraparound porch with outdoor fireplace. Unit is located right on the water and faces east to enjoy those gorgeous Arizona sunrises. Biltmore Courts features lush grounds, landscaped w/ mature trees & tons of green grass. All of this in the best location EVER-just minutes from airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, farmer's markets & Biltmore/Camelback Corridor Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 N 28th Place have any available units?
6141 N 28th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6141 N 28th Place have?
Some of 6141 N 28th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 N 28th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6141 N 28th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 N 28th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6141 N 28th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6141 N 28th Place offer parking?
No, 6141 N 28th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6141 N 28th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 N 28th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 N 28th Place have a pool?
No, 6141 N 28th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6141 N 28th Place have accessible units?
No, 6141 N 28th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 N 28th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 N 28th Place has units with dishwashers.
