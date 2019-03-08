6141 N 28th Place

Amenities

**Available 04/01/2020** 2 Bed + 2 Bath townhouse located within the guard gated, highly sought after Biltmore Courts community. This spacious end unit has been renovated with gorgeous finishes throughout, including marble flooring, granite countertops, a wood burning fireplace, 3 FULLY RENOVATED bathrooms, a spacious master with walk out deck overlooking the water and the golf course as well as a huge wraparound porch with outdoor fireplace. Unit is located right on the water and faces east to enjoy those gorgeous Arizona sunrises. Biltmore Courts features lush grounds, landscaped w/ mature trees & tons of green grass. All of this in the best location EVER-just minutes from airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, farmer's markets & Biltmore/Camelback Corridor Entertainment.